Orange launches Super Corder Scratch program in FAWE School

November 18, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

In continuation of their $1.5 million material support to the government’s Free Quality Education Agenda, one of the leading telecommunication companies, Orange Telecom, has launched the rolling out of Super Coders Scratch program at the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) School in Waterloo, Western Rural. .

Mohamed Dumbuya, Director of STFoundation, who are installing the super Corder scratch, said the program would be rolled to more 20 schools across the country-from Western Urban, Rural and to selected schools in the provinces.

The super Corder scratch program is a free program that enables kids to create their own games, animated stories, and interactive art and share their creations with one another through the Internet.

Speaking at the event, Director of Human Resource at Orange Sierra Leone, Agness Songa, said in August 2018, Orange SL pledged the sum of 1.5 Million USD as a proposed package to support the Government’s Free Quality Education Agenda.

She said the material support package is being implemented over a period of five years for Corporate Social Responsibility actions through Orange Foundation and that they have developed five Key projects such as solar kits for school children, distribution of hygiene packs for girls in upper primary and senior secondary schools, inter secondary competition for which the winning school stands to gain a fully furnished computer lab.

She said they started implementing the projects in 2019 with Super Coders Scratch Program & Menstrual Hygiene Packs before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closing of schools.

She disclosed that they engaged the Ministry of Basic & Senior Secondary Education requesting for their priority projects in the midst of the pandemic and that they were presented with the Construction of nursery schools.

She said they have constructed 3 ultra-modern structures in Mayakie Town, Mambolo Chiefdom, Kambia District – Korbortuma Town, Kaiyamba Chiefdom, Moyamba District – Gombahun Town, Sowa Chiefdom, Pujehun Districts, and were about to construct another 3 in Port Loko, Bonthe and Pujehun districts.

She said in January 2021, they created and launched Orange SL Foundation which operates like a Non-Governmental Organization that is responsible for Orange external Corporate Social Responsibility.

She also stated that the foundation stands on 3 main pillars including education, health and culture and that they also look after women, girl child and youth.

“We create social change in communities and in the lives of individuals because we care,” she said.

She further stated that the launch of the Free Quality Education Super Coders Scratch Project once more demonstrated Orange’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility programs outlined as Orange Sierra Leone Foundation’s contribution towards the Government’s Free Quality Education initiative.

Also speaking, the Principal of the Senior Secondary School at FAWE, said they were very grateful for the opportunity and gesture from Orange.

She said as the only girls’ school in Waterloo, they would ensure that the pupils benefit and make full use of the lab facility.

She, however, called on Orange to do more for the school and empower girls in the school.