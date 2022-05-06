Orange donates ‘sunakati’ to Thompson Bay mosque

Orange Sierra Leone, one of the GSM providers in the country,on April 29, visited and donated food items worth millions of Leones to the Thompson Bay Community Mosque in Freetown.

The donation was a continuation of the company’s Ramadan gift to Muslims who were observing the Holy Month of Ramadan. The company however, through their corporate social responsibility, donated to hundreds of Mosques across the country and they have also provided food to thousands of Muslims to break their fast in many communities across the country.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Cooperate and Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager at Orange Sierra Leone, Abass Kamal said they were in the community to make the donation because they believe that the mosque and Muslims in that community deserved Ramadan gift from the company.

He said they recognized and appreciated their customers in that part of the country and that they believe they deserved a share of whatever benefits other Muslims had gotten from Orange during the Month of Ramadan , noting that since the beginning of the Ramadan month they have been moving all over the country to meet with their customers and to appreciate them with Sunakati so that they will be able to breakfast and have something tangible to eat.

The Chief in the community, Chief Pa Alimamy Fofanah thanked Orange for the kind gesture and said however little it was, the mere fact that Orange thought of them is a blessing to the community.

the items donated includes 10 bags of rice (50kg), five gallons of oil (20 liters), five cartoons of tomatoes paste, five cartoons of Maggi cubes, five bags of sugar and five bags of flour (25 kg).