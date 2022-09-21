Orange customer wins brand new car

SHARE

By Yusufu S. Bangura

One of the leading mobile telecommunications company in Sierra Leone, Orange has on Saturday, September 17, at the company’s Rawdon Street Customer Care Center in Freetown, awarded a brand new Toyota Corolla Car to one Ibrahim Mansaray, who emerged as the lucky winner of the ‘Points Up’ Grand Draw, after a transparent electronic draw was held.

For a considerable period of time, Orange Sierra Leone has been running a prize draw called “Points Up” in which customers receive one point every time they recharge their account by SLL 2,000. Every five points entitle subscribers to enter the daily draw to win as much as SLL 2.5 million every day. Customers who get above five points automatically qualify for the weekly draw, with bigger prizes. The grand prize for the campaign was a brand new car.

Ibrahim Mansaray who resides in Waterloo in the Western Area Rural District but work at the IMATT community, expressed thanks to Orange Sierra Leone for giving him a brand new car, adding that he was busy working when he received the call from Orange informing him about the win, adding that he thought it was just a joke and that he was seeing the messages whenever he buys credits.

He said that Orange Sierra Leone Limited is one of the best mobile telecommunications companies in the country, adding that the company is not only operating in Sierra Leone to do business and make profits but it has provided lots of supports to its customers.

“At first I thought it was a joke. I had to rush to Rawdon Street only to find out that the brand new car was waiting for me,” he explained and furthered that the car will be for his personal use.

The lucky winner with GSM number, 076959355, commended the company for putting their words to action. “I have been an Orange customer for close to twenty years and this is my first win. I want to urge other customers to continue using Orange network and I also want to appreciate the Staff and Management for a good job. I know that this gift is from God and people should appreciate Allah,” said Mansaray.

The lucky winner’s number was verified and it was proven that it was registered before the prize was handed over to him by the Orange Sierra Leone Chief Executive Officer, Sekou Amadou Bah and the Chief Commercial Officer.

Draws were done every evening from 5:30 on local radio stations across the country. Weekly draws were done using all Orange partner radio stations, too.

During the Grand Draw on Saturday, five weekly draws were held with the lucky winners grabbing NLe1000 each (One million Leone old money).

The highpoint of the occasion was a performance by a popular musician, commonly known as I-Tribe who rocked the event making it really thrilling and impressive.

It must be noted that the launch of the Orange brand in Sierra Leone speaks volumes of the group’s confidence in the country’s ongoing economic recovery and its wider commitment to bringing the benefits of new digital services and creating value for all the regions it serves.