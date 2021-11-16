Orange commences construction of pre-school at President Bio’s Village

November 16, 2021

By Hassan G. Koroma

Orange Sierra Leone, the leading telecom company in the country, on Friday 12 November, turned the sod for the construction of another ultra-modern early childhood educational centre at Tihun village, Pengor Section, Sogbini Chiefdom, Bonthe District.

The construction of the pre-school is a continuation of Orange Telecom’s drive to support the government’s Free Quality Education Initiative.

It could be recalled at the launch of the government Free Quality Education, Orange Telecom donated USD$1.5M in support of the government initiative.

The pre-school objective is to build the educational foundation for kids at Tihun and its environs. Orange SL had earlier turned the sod for the same project at Petifu Junction, Petifu Section Lokomasama Chiefdom, and Port Loko District.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, in Bonthe District Lahai Feika, said education is key in any developing country, noting that pre-school is very important because it gives foundation to the child in education basics.

He said pre-schools are like an investment, where in the future, someone will expect to benefit from and urged the parents to own the project and take full responsibility for the construction.

He also urged parents to send their children to the school once it is completed and pleaded to Orange to extend such facilities to other parts of the district.

The Director of Orange Foundation, Jestina Betts expressed her happiness to be in Tihun to turn the sod for the construction of the Pre-school, noting that they were joining the President’s initiative to promote education in the country, and have dedicated some of their resources in that direction to improve education in the country.

She said they will continue to do more in the country in terms of development and called on the community to join hands with the contractors to see that the school is constructed within the 10 weeks stipulated period.

The Regent Chief, Boyzie Lemon, thanked Orange SL for choosing Tihun to build the ultra-modern pre-school and also thanked the landowners for providing the piece of land for such a developmental project in their community.

He urged parents to make use of the opportunity given to them by Orange and send their children to the school.