36.3 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 17, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Opinion: Slain journalist James Foley’s mother is grateful justice prevailed

By concord.web
0
158
Sitting in court during Elsheikh’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia was Diane Foley, the mother of American journalist James Foley, who was murdered by ISIS in 2014.

“I’m relieved and incredibly grateful that justice prevailed,” Diane Foley told me after the verdict.

In 2012 James, aged 39, was a freelance photographer covering the war in Syria. While he was traveling to the Turkish border in 2012, he was kidnapped. It has been a decade-long search for some measure of justice for Diane and her family as well as the families of the other American hostages held by ISIS, Steven Sotloff, Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, who were also killed when they were held by the terrorist group.
Diane, who is 72, worked as a family nurse practitioner before becoming a well-known advocate for hostages held around the world through the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which she founded.
Our conversation…

Read more…

Previous articleInvictus Games: Prince Harry and Meghan join opening ceremony in the Netherlands
Next articleUkraine war scams: Cybercriminals stole my identity
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved