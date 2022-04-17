Opinion: Slain journalist James Foley’s mother is grateful justice prevailed

Sitting in court during Elsheikh’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia was Diane Foley, the mother of American journalist James Foley, who was murdered by ISIS in 2014.

“I’m relieved and incredibly grateful that justice prevailed,” Diane Foley told me after the verdict.

In 2012 James, aged 39, was a freelance photographer covering the war in Syria. While he was traveling to the Turkish border in 2012, he was kidnapped . It has been a decade-long search for some measure of justice for Diane and her family as well as the families of the other American hostages held by ISIS, Steven Sotloff, Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, who were also killed when they were held by the terrorist group.

Diane, who is 72, worked as a family nurse practitioner before becoming a well-known advocate for hostages held around the world through the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation , which she founded.

