Opinion: On the ‘Putin Show’ there is trash talk, massive tables and very little progress

Putin offered a cringe-inducing look into the strongman’s lexicon during a news conference with his French counterpart in Moscow this week. Speaking alongside President Emmanuel Macron, Putin was asked about the Minsk agreements — the 2015 accords that aimed to bring a ceasefire between Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and the government.

The Ukraine government, Putin noted, does not like the agreement. “Like it or not,” Putin jived, “it’s your duty, my beauty.” The saying, as Russian journalists told Putin’s spokesman the next day, has well-known sexual connotations.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, predictably denied the implication, and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky tried to blend humor with poignancy when asked by reporters about the offensive comment. He said: “Ukraine is a beauty,” but the “my,” is an “overstatement,” meaning it does not belong to Russia…

