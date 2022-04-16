Opinion: My country shares an 800-mile border with Russia. The Ukraine invasion has utterly changed how I view NATO

After decades of demurring, Finland appears ready to find shelter under NATO’s expansive defense umbrella. Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who met with her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday, underscored the shift in thinking that many of us here have been feeling.

“We have to be prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia,” Marin said at a news conference in Stockholm, adding that a decision about joining NATO “will happen quite fast — within weeks, not within months.”

As the horrors of Russian aggression in Ukraine unfold each day, politicians and ordinary people here in Finland — a country which has long prided itself on its neutrality — have become more outspoken in expressing their support for joining NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war has backfired , at least in one respect: His attempt at making Ukraine — and other European countries on Russia’s…

