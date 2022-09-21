Olúsolá Òdéjà: Creativity vital in advertising and digital marketing world

SHARE

By: Gabriel Benjamin

Olúsolá Òdéjà is the Managing Director of D-message Ltd., Sierra Leone’s leading advertising and marketing company. In this exclusive interview with Concord Times’ Gabriel Benjamin, Olúsolá takes a critical look at the challenges facing the advertising and marketing industry amid other sundry matters. Excerpts

The age of digital disruption in advertising and marketing is firmly upon us. How is this disruption shaping the future of the industry?

There is no gain-saying that technology has disrupted all facets of our lives, from banking, healthcare delivery, judiciary, entertainment, insurance, education, trade to mention but a few. Marketing communications is not immune to these disruptions. Internet penetration has also been on the upward swing and brands are consciously seeking ways of establishing meaningful connections with their various publics. Conventional media platforms are equally leveraging technology for relevance and competitiveness, as access to information is getting easier by the day. Media consumption habits have also changed significantly and the communications mix for reaching out to various markets are being tweaked in response to this reality.

For the Marketing communications industry in the country to be competitive and to be in a position to attract deep-pocket brands, a collaborative industry approach to providing market/media data required for planning needs to be pursued. The advertisers, media owners and advertising agencies need to collaborate to commission market researches on audience and media consumption habits as these are the currencies for attracting discerning advertisers to the country. This would clearly bring to the fore insights that would ensure that the advertising practice becomes more scientific in proffering solutions to marketing problems.

What are your plans to reposition and improve the industry’s value delivery in Sierra Leone?

One of the major challenges our organization has identified is the paucity of human capital in the industry. We believe that this gap could be filled by consciously engaging with the tertiary institutions responsible for tutoring students in relevant disciplines such as Mass Communications, Social Sciences, Marketing, Art, to mention but a few. As such our organization has opened talks with Fourah Bay College on partnership in the areas of internship and mentoring. We have equally arranged short and medium term exchange programmes for staff at our outpost in Nigeria. This reinforces our commitment to raising the bar in the industry and bridging the human capital divide which the industry faces.

With digital marketing currently taking the center stage, can you share with us your strategies for driving these plans?

As a marketing communications network with footprints in Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia and Guinee Conakry, we have a robust digital Marketing structure that supports the network. They provide direction for best practices for the local team to localize for campaigns. Continuous training of our digital marketing staff is ongoing.

What are the challenges being faced by the industry’s practitioners?

Human capital gap and paucity of market research information are major drawbacks to the industry. The need to see the profession as a science rather as an art cannot be overemphasized.

During the official launch of ‘Explore Freedom’ marketing campaign, you talked about D-message’s eco-friendly outdoor advertising billboards. How eco-friendly are these bill boards?

The funders of ‘Explore Freedom’ campaign, the World Bank Group, through the supervision of the Sierra Leone Economic Diversification Project and the National Tourist Board of Sierra Leone are at the vanguard of protecting the environment. As such we were mandated to provide billboards that are eco-friendly for the campaign to further reinforce their advocacy of protecting our environment. We therefore deployed materials that are eco-friendly (wood) in provision of these billboards .This is the first time billboards of this nature are being deployed in Sierra Leone.

Are they currently being used in Sierra Leone?

Yes they are at the following locations at the moment: Lungi Airport, Lumley Beach, and Grafton road.

Recently, you signed an MOU with Sierra Star Transport Company for its flagship branded buses. Do you see urgency and a future in this vision?

Our organization is committed to providing marketing solutions to challenges being faced by advertisers from time to time. Freetown and its immediate environs are landlocked as such securing advertising spaces is getting increasingly difficult. We therefore felt that creating a mobile advertising platform to take the messages of brands and services to their various publics across the country could be best achieved through bus advertising. This involves advertising outside the buses and in-bus entertainment (for provincial routes). Sierra Star Group being the flagship in commercial transportation was approached and they saw it as win-win collaboration with our organization, hence the birth of the partnership.

Can you highlight the various government supports you have received?

The Government has been able to put in place a business-friendly environment and this has helped the growth of our business. We on our part operate within the precincts of the laws of the land. So that defines our relationship with the government.

Mobile telecoms market and the banking sector are perhaps the most exciting and promising at this moment. Are you looking at that direction?

We are privileged to be working with some of the big banks in the market. We would not mind having another shot at the telcos, as we had worked with one, some years back, through our international affiliation.

What are your expansion plans, if any?

We would continue to strive to be on top of our game and be intentional in identifying gaps in the industry that needs to be filled.

Thank you.