Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, warns no Ukrainians are safe from Russian forces

While the President’s focus has been on the military fightback against Russian forces, the First Lady has concentrated on humanitarian and children’s issues, working to raise global awareness of ordinary Ukrainians’ suffering as a result of the war.

Madam First Lady, given everything that is going on, how are you and your family holding up?

It’s like walking a tightrope: If you start thinking how you do it, you lose time and balance. So, to hold on, you just must go ahead and do what you do. In the same way, as far as I know, all Ukrainians hold on.

Many of those who escaped from the battlefields alone, who saw death, say the main cure after the experience is to act, to do something, to be helpful for somebody. I am personally supported by the fact that I try to protect and support others. Responsibility disciplines. When you became First Lady, you pledged to make children a centerpiece…

