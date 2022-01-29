Oil executives from Spanish company Repsol barred from leaving Peru after massive spill

The travel ban will last for 18 months, according to Judge Romualdo Aguedo. It applies to four employees of the Spanish energy and oil company Repsol: the general manager of La Pampilla refinery, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta, and three company directors — Renzo Tejada, Gisela Posadas and José Rey.
The four will not appeal the decision, according to their lawyers, who said that the Repsol executives planned to cooperate with authorities as they investigate the disaster.
Last week, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo declared a state of environmental emergency for coastal areas affected by the spill, calling it an “ecological disaster.” The measure is to last 90 business days, Castillo said.
The ship…