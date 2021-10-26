October 25 Sudan Prime Minister detained in military coup news

State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks at a briefing on Monday.

The United States is pausing $700 million in emergency assistance to Sudan in the wake of a military takeover in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced Monday.

“The United States condemns the actions taken overnight by Sudanese military forces. The arrest of civilian government officials and other political leaders including Prime Minister Hamdok undermines the country’s transition to democratic civilian rule. The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored,” Price said at a news briefing.

“In light of these developments, the United States is pausing assistance from the $700 million in emergency assistance appropriations of economic support funds for Sudan. Those funds were intended to support the country’s democratic transition as we evaluate the next step…