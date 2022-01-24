Nusrat Ghani: Who is the British lawmaker who says she was fired over her religion

Ghani is the Conservative MP for Wealden, in southeast England.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, the Tory MP this weekend claimed that her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” when she asked for an explanation as to why she had been fired.

Ghani said the government whip — who organizes the party’s contribution to parliamentary business — told her that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable.”

On Sunday, Ghani released a statement asking the government to address the controversy “seriously.”

What’s led to this?

Ghani told the Sunday Times that, since being fired in 2020, “not a day has gone by without thinking about what I was told and wondering why I was in politics while hoping for the Government to take this seriously.”

“Those that have not had their identity and faith questioned cannot fully appreciate what it does to you. Now is not the time I would have chosen for…