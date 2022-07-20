Nurses demand pay rise

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

The Sierra Leone Association of Nurses has written the Ministry of Health and Sanitation requesting for improvement of conditions of service for nurses including a 100% increment to their transport and remote allowances and 50% salary increment to all nurses, irrespective of cadre and should be effected without further delay.

In a letter dated 15th July, 2022, the nurses complained about a deduction of the PAYE from their allowances in the month of May 2022 without informing them as stakeholders and beneficiaries about such an action.

They pointed out in the letter that such decision caused serious impact on their earnings, due to the increasing cost of living. In their letter, the nurses drew the attention of the minister that even before the said deductions were made; they had been finding it difficult to cope considering the harsh economic situation in the country.

“If I may recall, representatives of the interim executive of the Sierra Leone Nurses Association have attended two meetings to discuss the aforementioned. First, it was at the ministry of health conference room and the other was at the premises of the Senior Adviser to President, John Oponjo Benjamin. It is unfortunate that since those meetings were held, much has not happened and this indicated that the issue at hand has not been accorded the importance and seriousness it deserves,” the letter reads.

They further demanded that basic consumable should be made available to nurses to enable them carry out their daily nursing activities in their respective facilities at all times and also emphasized the need to initiate and implement as a matter of urgency a Health Insurance Scheme for all nurses and that a 100% increment be made to the transport and remote allowances.

The Association expressed in its letter it readiness and availability for a dialogue and a negotiated settlement to their concerns giving a two weeks window period to the minister respectfully accorded to him to revert.