NunTok: How religion is booming on TikTok and Instagram

By concord.web
Nuns, imams and Buddhist monks are among those sharing successful – and often fun – short-form videos on social media.

On TikTok, the hashtags #ChristianTikTok, #Diwali and #Islam have been used billions of times.

The “media nuns” of the Daughters of St Paul in Boston, London imam Sabah Ahmedi, and Orthodox Jewish influencer Melinda Strauss from Long Island are among those making an impact.

Here they explain why they are doing it, and the responses they get to their work,

Reporter: Sofia Bettiza, Global Religion Reporter

Filmed by: Alexandra Ostasiewicz and Harry Winteringham

Edited by: Harry Winteringham and Sofia Bettiza

Read more…

concord.web

