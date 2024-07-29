Nuclear Safety staff protest poor condition of service, embezzlement

By Yusufu S. Bangura

On Wednesday, 24th July, some aggrieved staff at the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority (NSRPA) staged a peaceful protest over what many described as poor condition of service and embezzlement.

They accused the Executive Secretary, John Jabati and others of embezzlement, an issue that is currently being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Speaking on behalf of aggrieved staff, Ahmed Deen Swaray, Nuclear Scientist, told pressmen that they protested to inform the public about the corrupt practices that have been taking place at the institution.

He alleged that over the years, billions of Leones have been embezzled by the Executive Secretary and others.

He added that due to the embezzlement, the board of the authority suspended the Executive Secretary and that he was detained at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters (CID), but pending investigation by ACC he was released on bail.

Swaray stated they were surprised to have seen Jabati at the office reporting for work.

He claimed that the Minister of Environment and Permanent Secretary at the ministry reinstated the Executive Secretary.

He further alleged that when Jabati went to the office, he locked the office of the Board Chair, stating that he doesn’t have the mandate to suspend him.

“Therefore, as scientists, we are not going to work today until our concerns are addressed. From here, we are going to the Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala to know the outcome of the investigation. For the past five years, under the office of Jabati, the government has lost over 300 billion Leones. But after his suspension and within weeks, we generated over 800 million Leones, which means that the government was losing huge amount of money,” he claimed.

He charged that for the minister to reinstate the Executive Secretary, he was undermining revenue collection in the institution.

“What we are doing now is to end corruption in this institution. We want to reiterate that these are not mere allegations, but we have evidence to the effect. Therefore, we are not going to work until the government intervenes. We are calling on ACC to bring to book all those involved in this corrupt act,” he stated.

Alie Conteh, Senior Scientist Officer, called on the ACC to apprehend the Procurement Officer, Anwar Michael Seisay and the Assistant Finance Officer, Tejan Kargbo for misappropriation of public funds.

Conteh stated that Kargbo and Seisay have a lot of information to share with the ACC concerning the dealings at the Queen Elizabeth Quay.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary refused to respond to allegations made against him, stating that the matter is currently with the ACC and that he wouldn’t want to prejudice the investigation.

“Well my response as I said is that the matter is currently with the ACC and I don’t want to prejudice the investigation,” he said.