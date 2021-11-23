NSA to receive additional Govt. funding for Sports

November 23, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The National Sports Authority (NSA) will in 2022 receive a slight accumulation of government funding in the 2022 financial allocation to Sport.

An additional One Billion, Four Hundred Million Leones was allocated to the NSA’s quota, while the Ministry of Sport will receive the same amount for two consecutive years.

Reading the Economic and Financial Policies’ budget for the financial year 2022 at the Well of Parliament on November 19th 2021, the Minister of Finance Dennis K. Vandi stated that an amount of Le 26.6 billion has been allocated to the National Sports Authority (NSA) to support sports programmes for the year 2022. While 3.7 billion Leones was allocated from the recurrent budget to the ministry of Sports.

The Minister of Finance in his presentation to Parliament revealed that transfer to local councils should be amount to 2.3 billion Leones for sports equipment.

The Finance Minister announcement implies that the NSA for the second time is receiving more funding from the government than the supervising Ministry.

During the 2021 financial budget presented by the then Minister of Finance Jacob Jusu Saffa: an amount of Le3.7 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Sport, and 25.2 billion Leones budgeted for the National Sports Authority.

Despite the huge amount being allocated to the National Sports Authority for various sporting associations in the country, football has been the biggest beneficiary with other sporting federations like Boxing, Cricket left to be languishing for support.

In 2018 the National Sports Act was signed into law by President Ernest Bai Koroma, and in 2020 the National Sports Authority came into existence. Since the formation of the authority, they have been in charge of regulating and providing financial assistance to sporting associations.

In two years, since the authority came into active service the Sports Authority has received approximately 52 billion Leones for sports development from the SLPP’s government. Most of this amount received by the authority has been spent on travelling and per die, with no developmental project executed across the country.