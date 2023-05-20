NP-SL hands over refurbished Squash Court to FBC

By Alfred Koroma

One of Sierra Leone’s leading petroleum company (NP-SL) has renovated and handed over Fourah Bay College’s Squash Court. NP handed the facility to the College last week at the Havelock Ground.

Today we are reviving Fourah Bay College’s most treasured athletics, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Fourah Bay College (FBC), University of Sierra Leone, Professor Kelleh G. Mansaray said while delivering a statement at the event.

He thanked NP for injecting cash into the college’s infrastructure, saying the new sport facility is in line with infrastructural development undertaken by the university to improve the life of students and staff.

Professor Mansaray described the Squash facility as a huge asset to the College in years to come and promised, they will make very good use of it.

Squash is a fast-developing sport that began in the 19th century. The game is played by two players in doubles in a four -walled Court with a small, hallow rubber ball.

NP has built Squash Courts in other educational institutions, including Grammar school, St Edwards School and the Bo School.

The idea of building squash courts in various educational institutions is to provide students and non-students an alternative to other sports as football and basketball, NP-SL General Manager, Saidu Mansaray said.

As a company, he said, they believe sport and education can help students develop self-motivating spirit that enable them do things on their own while promoting unity, diversity and harmony.

Squash is the world’s healthiest sport, FBC’s Deputy Vice Chancellor of Fourah Bay College (FBC), Professor Mansaray stated, urging students to start playing the game and make themselves healthier.

Apart from the newly refurbished Squash Court FBC received from NP, the Deputy Vice Chancellor also disclosed that the company has further proposed to open a fuel station and Mini-Market on the College’s ground.

Last year, the Executive Chairman of NP Group, Alhaji Engineer Dr. Mohamed Baba Tunde Cole built and donated 2 million dollars multipurpose building to the oldest university in West Africa.