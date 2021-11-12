23.4 C
Nov. 11, 2021 Belarus-Poland border crisis deepens

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a cabinet meeting in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday, November 11. (Nikolay Petrov/BelTA/Pool/AP)

Belarus is ready to issue a response to any new packages of sanctions, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers.

The European Union, the United States and NATO have accused the Belarusian leader of manufacturing a migrant crisis on the EU’s eastern frontier as retribution for sanctions over human rights abuses. 

The European Union is set to extend sanctions against Belarus, Germany’s acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told German lawmakers on Thursday. The United States is also preparing “follow up sanctions” designed to hold Belarusian leaders accountable for “ongoing attacks on democracy, human rights and international norms,” a spokesman for the White…

