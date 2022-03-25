33.8 C
North Korea’s new ICBM: What we know about the missile and Kim Jong Un’s plans

North Korean state media said on Friday that leader Kim Jong Un had directly guided the launch of the weapon, known as the Hwasong-17, its most advanced to date. The report described the launch as a “powerful nuclear war deterrent” and quoted Kim as saying the country’s forces were “fully ready” for potential military confrontation with the United States.

The huge weapon could, at least theoretically, put the entire US mainland in range of a North Korean nuclear warhead, but there’s a lot of unknowns about the missile’s capability to deliver a nuclear payload on target.

Here’s a look at the missile launched Thursday.

North Korean state media Friday released pictures showing the massive, liquid-fueled missile being fired from a mobile launcher at Pyongyang International Airport.

The report from the Korean Central News Agency said the missile hit a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 kilometers…

