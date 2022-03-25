North Korea’s new ICBM: What we know about the missile and Kim Jong Un’s plans

The huge weapon could, at least theoretically, put the entire US mainland in range of a North Korean nuclear warhead, but there’s a lot of unknowns about the missile’s capability to deliver a nuclear payload on target.
Here’s a look at the missile launched Thursday.
North Korean state media Friday released pictures showing the massive, liquid-fueled missile being fired from a mobile launcher at Pyongyang International Airport.
The report from the Korean Central News Agency said the missile hit a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 kilometers…