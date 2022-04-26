36.9 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vows full speed ahead for nuclear program, as he flaunts ICBM missiles

By concord.web
0
139


Seoul, South Korea
CNN
 — 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed on Monday to ramp up his development of nuclear arms, as a military parade in Pyongyang showcased the country’s most advanced weaponry yet – including an intercontinental ballistic missile experts say puts the entire US mainland in range.

The country would “strengthen and develop” its nuclear forces at the “highest possible” speed, Kim said as a Hwasong-17 ICBM, multiple giant rocket launchers, and a submarine-launched ballistic missile, were all paraded through the streets of the North Korean capital.

This picture taken Monday and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday shows Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade in Pyongyang.

Experts said the parade – held to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army – offered a glimpse into Kim’s ambitions for his…

Read more…

Previous articleQCELL on rapid network expansion
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved