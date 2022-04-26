North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vows full speed ahead for nuclear program, as he flaunts ICBM missiles



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed on Monday to ramp up his development of nuclear arms, as a military parade in Pyongyang showcased the country’s most advanced weaponry yet – including an intercontinental ballistic missile experts say puts the entire US mainland in range.

The country would “strengthen and develop” its nuclear forces at the “highest possible” speed, Kim said as a Hwasong-17 ICBM, multiple giant rocket launchers, and a submarine-launched ballistic missile, were all paraded through the streets of the North Korean capital.

Experts said the parade – held to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army – offered a glimpse into Kim’s ambitions for his…