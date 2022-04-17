20.4 C
North Korean leader shown observing weapons test as country fires projectiles into eastern waters

Images published Sunday by North Korea state-owned newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, smiling and clapping as he observed the test-firing of what the newspaper called a “new tactical weapon.”

The projectiles were fired from North Korea’s Hamhung area around 6 p.m., South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday. The projectiles flew about 110 kilometers (about 68.3 miles) at an altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), with a maximum speed of Mach 4.0 or lower, said the statement.

On Sunday, North Korean state media KCNA reported Kim had observed the test firing of a “new-type tactical guided weapon,” which was “carried out successfully.” KCNA claimed the new weapon boosted the country’s “frontline long-range artillery units.”

Immediately after the launch, South Korea’s military, intelligence agencies and National Security Office held an…

