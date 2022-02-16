17 C
Sierra Leone
North Korea breaks ground on 10,000-home residential project in Pyongyang

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Contributors Yoonjung Seo, CNN

North Korea has started work on a sprawling 10,000-apartment residential project as the country embarks on a housing drive in its capital, Pyongyang.

Amid major economic woes brought about by trade sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic, leader Kim Jong Un attended a ground-breaking ceremony at the construction site on Saturday, according to state media reports.

Though few design details have been disclosed, digital renderings of the development show towers rising on both sides of a leafy boulevard in an area of the capital called Hwasong. A larger skyscraper, which appears to be at least 40 stories tall, is also depicted in the plans.

In a speech titled “Let Us Further Glorify the Golden Age of Capital City Construction by Bringing about a Sea Change in the Hwasong Area,” Kim thanked construction workers and army personnel at the…

concord.web

