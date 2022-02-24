32.7 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 25, 2022
Noor Mukadam beheading: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death for brutal murder

An Islamabad judge sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death Thursday for killing Noor Mukadam, 27, last July at Jaffer’s family home in an affluent neighborhood in the country’s capital.

Jaffer, the 30-year-old son of an influential family and a dual Pakistan-US national, was arrested at the scene of the attack and later charged with premeditated murder, rape, abduction and confinement. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, welcomed the verdict.

“This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan,” he told reporters. “The society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.”

Noor Mukadam died on June 20 at the home of a wealthy family in Islamabad.

Violence against women

Pakistan has a poor record when it comes to protecting women and girls, but Noor Mukadam’s death sent shockwaves through the country because of Jaffer’s family background and the brutal nature of the crime.

