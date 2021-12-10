NOC-SLE Scribe Lectures Athletes on Anti-Doping

December 10, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) in a two-day workshop organized by the Sierra Leone Athletes Commission in partnership with the National Olympic Committee, IOC Athletes Commission, lectured athletes and coaches on Anti-Doping at the OlymAfrica Center, Goderich in Freetown.

The two-day training also included lessons on athlete’s rights and responsibilities, prevention of injuries in sports, and athlete’s career transition.

The training brought together top athletes and coaches across the country on an intensive drill,which was also interactive.

Delivering his lectures on anti-doping, athletes rights and responsibilities, and on athletes career transition, Joseph Nyande talked on what anti-doping is about, why athletes take into doping, and why the Anti-Doping Commission is against it. He said: “Athletes are taking performing-enhancing anabolic sterol to give them extra energy in competitions.”

“The World Anti-Doping Agency is against it because it is not fair for other competitors. Besides, it is dangerous to the health of the individual as it will let them take in more oxygen and give out more Carbone dioxide than normal.”

He also revealed that some of the athletes unknowingly take paraffin substances without the knowledge that they are prohibited. All athletes will undergo rapid checks either by WADA or RADO during international competitions.

“It is the responsibility of the coaches, doctors and administrators to check the type of medicines and the drinks the athletes use. For the athletes, you should always use medicines that are only prescribed by doctors, and during competitions, you should always be available at any time for checks and must let your coaches and authorities know about your whereabouts.”

The NOC-SLE scribe also warned them strictly that the Doping Agencies are against those who tamper with the test be it urine, blood or hair.

He also informed the athletes and coaches that any attempt to neutralize banned substances in their system by taking drugs or anesthetic, the Agency will levy a life ban, months or to an extent faced jail term. Individuals who are caught with banned substance in camp or supplying them to athletes, they will also face strong punishment and a ban.

On the issue of their career, he said athletes should plan their career after sports when they are active sportsmen or women. He said at the age of 30, they should start to plan what they are going to do, after active sport. In this case, they should either plan to be a coach, sports administrator or sports Medic to remain in the sport.