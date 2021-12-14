NOC-SLE President gets ANOC Medical, Anti-Doping Commission appointment

December 14, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

President of the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE), Dr. Patrick Coker became the first Sierra Leonean to be appointed as Chairperson to the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa Medical and Anti-Doping Committee.

Dr. Coker, who was in January 2019 first appointed to the Medical Committee as a member has now been given the mandate to head the Committee after he was informed about his new appointment to the ANOC Medical and Anti-Doping Commission via a letter just dated 10 December, 2021.

“The Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa extends its greatest appreciation to your great contribution in serving African Sports.”

“I am further glad to convey to you that you have been appointed as the Chairperson of the ANOCA Medical and Anti-doping Commission for 2021-2024. Trusting that this deserved appointment will be for the benefit of the entire African Sports Movement, reads the ANOC letter signed by THE President, Mustapha Berraf and Secretary General, ENGR Ahmed Abou Elgasim Hasim.

Dr. Coker’s success cannot be unconnected to his long service as a doctor who has served as both football and NOC-SLE team doctor before assuming the NOC-SLE office as President.

He has served as a coordinator for Sports Medson courses, despite being the NOC-SLE boss; he is also treating able and disabled athletes.

In July 2021, the NOC-SLE President received the African Union of Sports Medicine gratitude & appreciation award for his contribution to Sports Medicine in Africa.

Dr. Patrick Coker received the special accolade at the annual African International Conference on Sports Medicine at the Concorde El Salam Hotel, in Cairo, Egypt. He was also the main speaker at the conference ad was honoured as one of Africa’s pioneers in the field of sports medicine.