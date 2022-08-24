No monitors for school feeding programme -Report

By Jariatu S. Bangura

The Performance Audit report on the implementation of the school feeding programme (SFP) revealed that the system lacks school monitors in the northern region.

In order for the school feeding programme to succeed, one of the responsibilities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee of the SF Secretariat is to recruit personnel for school feeding operations according to need by the Minister of Basic Senior Secondary Education and to develop the capacity of government and related institutions for school feeding.

The Education Sector Plan 2018-2020 states that monitoring should be conducted monthly by school feeding monitors.

It was however observed that during their audit in the provinces, monitoring of the implementation of the SFP was not frequent,given the number of monitors assigned to cover the SFP in the Northern Region.

In that Region, the report states that seven monitors were deployed to cover 612 schools which gives an average ratio of one monitor to 92 schools, a situation that was impossible to achieve the project’s desired objective.

The report indicates that for Tonkolili district, only 2 monitors were deployed to supervise 177 schools, Koinadugu has 2 monitors for 124 schools, Bombali has 2 for 155 schools and Falaba district has 1monitor with 156 schools respectively.

Auditors stated that interviews conducted with the Regional Coordinators of the SFP for the Eastern and Northern Regions revealed that the challenging situation has been communicated to the authorities verbally as well as in writing (yearly reports), yet the situation remains constant.

The report revealed that it was very impossible to monitor all schools considering the long distances to cover between schools and the bad terrain where most schools are located.

It further reveals that the unavailability of logistics was another reason for the inadequacy of the monitoring. Three motorbikes were devoted to the entire Northern Region for monitoring which was very limited if 612 schools were to be monitored twice a term.

According to the report, monitoring was even worse during the rainy season, due to the deplorable road network during the season.

The report also indicates that it was obvious that the lack of resources resulted to the emergence of those issues and if not addressed, the SF activities in the schools would not be properly managed and consequently the objective of the programme will not be achieved.

Auditors therefore recommend that the SFP Secretariat should ensure that adequate monitors are deployed nationwide for the implementation of the SFP. They should be trained and equipped with logistics to be effective in their duties.