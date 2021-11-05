NMA Trains CSOs,Journalists on Airborne Geophysical Survey Data Deliverables

November 5, 2021

By Alfred Koroma

The National Minerals Agency (NMA) has yesterday, November 4, organized a technical workshop to train civil society activist and journalists on data deliverables from the nationwide Airborne Geophysical Survey that was commissioned by the Government of Sierra Leone.

The purpose of the workshop was to train representatives from different Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and media practitioners about the data deliverables from the nation-wide Geophysical Survey and how to access data concerning mining activities in Sierra Leone.

The Airborne Geophical Survey was commissioned in 2019 by the Government of Sierra Leone to improve the country’s geological knowledge, determine the full extent of its mineral potential and assist various stakeholders to make it possible for investors in the mining sector to be able to quickly and confidently select perspective areas for mineral rights applications at a reduced cost and risk.

While making his presentation, the technical Geophysicist, Ahmed Swaray explained that the purpose of the survey was to acquire adequate geological data that is required for profitable minerals for development and for the optimization of benefit from the mineral deposits in Sierra Leone.

He continued that the survey covered the whole country of which he said put the country at the top as far as Geophysical Survey are concerned.

Responding to questions, Ahmed Swaray however noted that the geographical survey only gives an insight of what exist but cannot tell exactly what is in a particular geography. According to him, knowing what exist can only be determined by experts.

The second presenter, Emmanuel B.A Lansana presented on how to access and use data from NMA’s website. He noted that the public can now get latest news about minerals mined and other mining related information in the country on https://www.nma.gov.sl and https://nma-sl.maps.arcgis.com which he said is free and accessible.