Njala Principal  outlines entry points for EU’s intervention

Speaking on Wednesday, 30th November 2022, in the Njala Campus Auditorium to begin the two-day informative session on the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Programme supported by the European Union, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Njala University, Professor Bashiru Mohamed Koroma thanked EU for funding numerous projects at Njala University and also requested their additional assistance in addressing major challenges confronting the University.

The erudite Professor appealed to the European Union Sierra Leone delegation to help his administration address the age-long electricity and water challenges at Njala University.

“If you are thinking tomorrow about a rural development project in water supply and electricity, please include Njala University in your actions,” Professor Koroma told the EU team.

Professor Bashiru Koroma further urged the EU team to consider Njala University as an entry point for research on national rural electrification, agricultural development, learning environments, and hostels for students.

He disclosed the appropriate interventions he had made in the ongoing EU projects at Njala University and guaranteed the EU delegation that the projects will provide high-quality results.

VC&P explained the University’s plans to engage in plantation agriculture on its 8,000 acres of land, as well as cereal production, irrigated agriculture that will improve mixed farming, and rotational cropping.

He also described how he plans to collaborate with four chiefdoms to establish community contract farming.

Professor concluded by declaring Gerald Hatler, First Counsellor and Head of Cooperation, as an Ambassador of Njala University and urging the student union government to have a special discussion with the EU delegation to plan a dinner with them.

The two-day informative session was aimed at increasing the number of Sierra Leoneans applying for and getting accepted into the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters programme, which provides scholarships to undergraduate students from all over the world to study in higher education institutions in Europe.