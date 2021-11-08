Nicaragua is holding a presidential election today after months of political crackdown from the Ortega regime

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, attend an event in Managua, on August 29, 2018. (Inti Ocon/AFP/Getty Images)

Nicaraguans are voting today in the country’s elections, as the international community raises concerns over the legitimacy of the process, following the arrests of dozens of opposition leaders.

Many Nicaraguans have raised doubts over whether they’d vote in the election due to overall distrust in their institutions.

Some background: Ortega’s government cracked down hard on opposition figures during the anti-government protests of 2018. At least 322 people were killed then, with thousands injured and hundreds detained. At the time, UN human rights experts accused the government of human rights violations against protesters. Ortega said the UN report was “nothing more than an instrument of the policy of death, of the policy of…