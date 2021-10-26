NGC Rejects Appointment of Western Area NEC Commissioner

October 26, 2021

By Alfred Koroma

Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) in Parliament, Hon. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, has refused to endorse the appointment of Zainab Umu Moseray, the Presidential nominee to serve as Western Area Commissioner of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), citing corruption allegations.

Hon. Yumkella didn’t attend the interview and vetting of the presidential nominee, but sent his position on the said appointment through the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Nyuma, who reads it during the vetting of the nominee.

“We consider the candidate not suitable for the appointment for various reasons already presented by the Chairman and Leader of my party. We believe that it is unethical to consider a candidate for such high office when the position she currently holds is yet to be cleared of corruption allegations,” the message reads.

The controversial NGC leader further emphasized his position against the appointment of madam Moseray, stating that “If there is going to be a vote on the appointment, my vote is NO.’’

The 2018 presidential candidate continued that as a result of the findings by the Audit Service and the Anti-Corruption Commission, he cannot support the appointment of Mrs.Zainab Moseray.

The Appointment Committee in Parliament is responsible for the scrutiny and vetting of presidential nominees before approval by the entire House of Parliament. The House of Parliament has the power to approve or reject presidential nominees. But no presidential nominee has been rejected since President Bio came to power in 2018.

Prior to her appearance before the Appointment Committee, the nomination of Mrs. Moseray had generated some mix feelings among political elites. Some cited corruption allegations against her and the lack of consultations prior to her nomination, while others admitted that they were consulted.

Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma, Leader of Government Business, noted that prior to the committee’s meeting, he had received some letters detailing corruption allegations against the presidential nominee, thus noting that he also wrote a correspondence to the ACC prior to yesterday’s meeting.

The letters sent by the All People’s Congress (APC), National Grand Coalition (NGC) and the Unity Party, all claimed that the appointment of Mrs. Zainab Moseray didn’t follow due procedure as laid out in Section 32(3) of the 1991 Constitution, while letters from the other political parties including United Democratic Movement (UDM), United National People’s Party (UNPP), Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) endorsed the appointment.

The letters also claimed that there was an ongoing investigation by ACC against the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) on matters of ‘serious financial irregularities’ of which Mrs. Moseray was the Registrar, thus requesting the committee not to approve the appointment of the nominee until the ACC investigation is completed.

However, the ACC has exonerated the nominee of any corruption allegations in a letter sent to Parliament.

Giving his contribution during the meeting, Deputy Leader of the main opposition All Peoples Congress, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, said the allegations against Mrs. Moseray have already affected her reputation to serve in the capacity she has been appointed.

He continued that the President can appoint but that appointment should go along with appropriate consultations.

Hon. Hassan Sesay of the APC party said he has no doubt in the credibility of the nominee, but for him, what should have been completed before the appointment was not completed.

All the other MPs present at the sitting, including the Deputy Speaker, endorsed the appointment.