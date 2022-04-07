Newly elected parliamentarians take oath of office

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Following the recent concluded bye-elections in Constituency 005 in Kailahun and Constituency 073, Koya Chiefdom in Port Loko District, the two newly elected Members of Parliament on Tuesday took their oath of office to serve their constituents in earnest.

Hon. Hawa Roselyn Siaffa of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and Hon. Issa Oye Koroma of the All People’s Congress (APC) were duly elected in the bye-elections. Currently, the SLPP has 57, APC 59, C4C 08, NGC 04, Independent MPs 03, 14 PCMP with 1 vacant seat in Tonkolili District.

Welcoming the two new MPS, Leader of the main opposition APC, Hon. Chernoh R. M Bah, said based on what was done to welcome the two new MPs, it seemed parliament was ready to unite.

He noted that the two MPs represent gender balance, which means that there were good women out there that want to participate in elections but due to the intimidation, they shy away from showing up in politics.

He encouraged other women to come out in their numbers to contest with men not only during elections but also in the governance arena.

Hon. Josephine Wuyata Songa said they have better and educated women in Kailahun that have the potential to take the mantle of leadership and Hon. Roselyn Siafa was one among the many.

She commended the men in Kailahun for being cooperative with women in that part of the country and called on other districts to follow suit.

Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie, welcomed the new MPs to the House and encouraged them not to shy away from or afraid to participate in discussing issues in the Chambers.

“We are all here to learn, so do not be afraid to stand up and debate. When you make mistake, surely have the bold step to rise up again, as we are all here to learn and parliament is a learning place for all. We stumble sometimes but we rise again with heads up,” he noted.

He told supporters of the two MPs not to think that the new MPs will deliver whatever promises they would have made during their campaign period as they have limited time because Parliament will soon dissolve.