World

New Zealand authorities blast James Blunt and Baby Shark at anti-vax protesters

Authorities in New Zealand upped the ante on Sunday as they tried to disperse protesters from outside the country’s parliament.

After Barry Manilow’s greatest hits on a loop failed to dislodge the anti-vaccine mandate demonstration which has been sat outside for almost a week, they turned to a song which strikes fear into the hearts of parents around the world: Baby Shark (doo doo doo).

They even joined a sing-along to James Blunt’s 2005 hit, You’re Beautiful.

As of Monday however, protesters have not been moved, with hundreds still remaining outside parliament.

