New Leone scarce in commercial banks

By Alfred Koroma

For the past two weeks, withdrawing cash from commercial banks have become challenging for citizens wanting to withdraw cash from their accounts.

Banks of Sierra Leone launched the redenominated currency earlier this month. But less than three weeks after launching the new currency, report of cash shortages in the banks is emerging, raising concerns about the adequacy of the new notes printed.

Prior to the launch of the new currency on 1st July, Bank of Sierra Leone (BSL) limits withdrawal of cash to 30 million Leones (NLe 30,000) for individuals and 100 million Leones (NLe100,000) for corporate entities. But that does not seem to be the case at the moment. Banks are even limiting their customers from withdrawing more than one million Leones (NLe1, 000) from their accounts due to inadequate supply of cash from the Central Bank.

One of the commercial banks confirms to Fritong Post that the withdrawal limit for cash transactions was brought back to Le1,000 (one million old Leones) as a result of insufficient supply of cash from the Central Bank.

Deprived from withdrawing cash last week, Augustine Sorie-Sengbe Marrah took to his Twitter page posting: “Sent to encash a cheque issued by an RCBank customer. Bearer went on Friday until 5/6pm no cash. Went early this am again & was told to go back at noon. An MD friend of anther bank confirms shortage of the new notes.”

In interview with the Fritong Post, BSL spokesperson, Beresford Taylor initially denied the bank has knowledge of the ongoing crisis, saying: “There has been no such notice issued to any commercial bank in the country, and the BSL is unaware of this.”

But later the Bank acknowledged being aware of the situation, and says it has authorized action to address it.