Neil Parish: UK Conservative politician resigns after admitting watching porn in Parliament



London

CNN

—



A Member of Parliament in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, Neil Parish, said Saturday he will resign after admitting twice watching pornography in the House of Commons.

Parish told the BBC the first time he viewed the explicit material was an accident after searching online for farm vehicles. The second time was deliberate and a “moment of madness,” the 65-year-old said.

Johnson’s government is currently engulfed in numerous scandals, just days ahead of crucial local elections. The Prime Minister himself has been fined by police for breaching his own Covid rules during the 2020 lockdown, and faces an investigation into whether he misled Parliament about parties in Downing Street.

And last week, his party was…