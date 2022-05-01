32.1 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, May 1, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Neil Parish: UK Conservative politician resigns after admitting watching porn in Parliament

By concord.web
0
203


London
CNN
 — 

A Member of Parliament in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, Neil Parish, said Saturday he will resign after admitting twice watching pornography in the House of Commons.

Parish told the BBC the first time he viewed the explicit material was an accident after searching online for farm vehicles. The second time was deliberate and a “moment of madness,” the 65-year-old said.

Johnson’s government is currently engulfed in numerous scandals, just days ahead of crucial local elections. The Prime Minister himself has been fined by police for breaching his own Covid rules during the 2020 lockdown, and faces an investigation into whether he misled Parliament about parties in Downing Street.

And last week, his party was…

Read more…

Previous articleRescue efforts under way after China building collapse
Next articleAsylum in Denmark: Is the country guilty of double standards?
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved