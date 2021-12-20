NEC Chair Elected Vice President 2 for ECONEC

December 20, 2021

The ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commission (ECONEC, RESAO in French and Portuguese), is an umbrella organisation of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) in West África.

Founded in February 2008 to promote free, fair and credible elections, the Network was inspired by ECOWAS Declaration of Political Principles on Freedom, people’s Rights and Democratisation. It has its permanent Secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria and the Network is a member of the Association of African Election Authorities (AAEA) of which National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone is a paid up member.

This year the Network organise a Symposium on “AN EFFICIENT COMMUNICATION STRATEGY FOR ENCHANCED RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN EMBs AND ELECTORAL STAKEHOLDERS IN WEST AFRICA .”

The Board of Commission of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (EC-SL) sent a four man delegation to attend the Symposium from 13th to 17th December 2021 in Ghana.

1. Mohamed Kenewui Konneh-Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman- Head of Delegation

2. Commissioner Edmond Sylvester Alpha

3. Alex Saffa Executive Assistant to the CEC

4. C.A.A.JONES Assistant Director-Media and Communication

The Symposium is in line with ECONEC ‘s effors and commitments for the promotion of violent free elections through constructive engagements with electoral stakeholders and the proactive dissemination of first-hand information in order to prevent conflicts.

ECONEC comprises Electoral Commission of 15(fifteen) ECOWAS Member States( Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guine, Guinea Bissau, Liberi, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo).

A Biennial General Assembly Plenary Meeting/Election of Board Members were also held of which the President of ECONEC goes to Ivory Coast while Vice President-1 goes to Liberia and Vice President-2 goes to Sierra Leone( the Mano River Union).