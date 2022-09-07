NCD holds strategic planning retreat in Bo

SHARE

By Siraju Bah

In a bid to reposition the operational focus of the National Commission for Democracy (NCD), a two day residential retreat was organized. The event was hosted at the Galliness Paradise Hotel in Bo on the 1st and 2nd September, 2022, with all its senior officers actively participating in the deliberations.

The event was facilitated by the Programmes Director, John Augustine Lahai, who utilized his wealth of experience from the NGO world to ensure that a strategic plan that will put the Commission at a vantage point in dealing with the current realities in our governance landscape is produced. His astute strategy was able to get the best from the participants who identified and analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the Commission and also went further to pinpoint opportunities the Commission could tap into and also threats that may hinder it effectiveness with the aim of developing appropriate suggestions that will constitute the Commission’s strategic plan for 2023 and 2025.

In her opening remarks and welcome address, the Chairman of NCD, Madam Marian Angela Samu, underscored the need for a new strategic plan that will fit into the current dynamics of the governance space with the need to have a strategic plan that will re-orientate the operational focus of the Commission and put NCD on a different niche. The Chairman noted the need for the Commission’s current strategic plan to be thoroughly examined so that a new strategic plan will be an appropriate upgrade of the current plan that will take into account the realities on the ground.

The Chairman and her Commissioners fully participated in the process and also provided the necessary support to senior staff members who participated actively with the required spirit to ensure that a result oriented retreat is achieved. Strategic issues were raised and deliberated that included the challenges the Commission is faced with. Discussions on how to address those challenges ensued and brilliant suggestions were proffered by participants to deal with the already existing challenges and those that might emerge.

Brilliant presentations were done by the PR and Communications Director, Rev. Gibrilla Kargbo, the Research and Monitoring Director, Idriss Din-Gabisi and the Human Resource and Administrative Director, Mark Alhaji Tholley, on “Our Strategic Journey: Brief Background – where are we coming from: 2006-2018 Strategic Plan”, “A review of our strategic documents, MTNDP and the SDGs”, “Our Partners – Our competitor – Our relationship” and “Our Identity – Our Mission Statement, Our Vision Statement and Our Core Values,” respectively. The Presentations were aptly designed to guide and prepare participants for the discussions in developing the three year strategic plan for the Commission.

At the end of the two day intensive exercise, the Chairman, Madam Marian Angela Samu, applauded members of staff for their invaluable contributions and encouraged them to be committed to the work of the Commission with a view to putting NCD on the limelight.