National primary school exams will go on tomorrow -MBSSE assures

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE), has confirmed that the National Primary School Examinations (NPSE) would go on as planned on Saturday, May 7.

The ministry made the clarification through a press statement, debunking rumours making the rounds on the social media that the examination had been postponed due to the previous strike action of teachers across the country.

“The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE hereby announces for the information of school authorities and the public that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), will conduct the 2022 National Primary School Examinations (NPSE) as scheduled, on Saturday 7th May, 2022.The Examination has NOT been postponed or deferred, as mischievously conveyed in a fake public notice on social media,” the press statement noted.

he ministry noted that, that was the first public examinations the pupils will be subjected to and therefore urged all school authorities, including teachers, to support them to give off their best.

In the area of the strike action by teachers, the ministry noted that efforts were being made to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

They further stated that negotiation of terms and conditions of teachers with the Trade Group Negotiating Council had commenced and appealed to all teachers to return to work and to refrain from engaging in acts that may impede the process.