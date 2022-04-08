National health summit underway in Freetown

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

President Julius Maada Bio has yesterday launched the National Health Summit at the Bintumani International Conference Centre in Freetown.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Bio challenged young men to build a country where 3-year-olds “like my daughter, Amina, can grow up with good governance, quality education, healthcare, and good infrastructure. This is the challenge to which we should continue to rise. This is how we change the story of our nation.

He said the theme of the summit “Health Promotion for Well-being, Equity and Sustainable Development” resonates with goals his government set in its manifesto commitments five years ago and outcomes “we described and have been working towards in our Medium-Term National Development Plan, and It also aligns with international commitments they have made to work toward Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals.”

“We asked ourselves “why not” get an improved healthcare delivery system; set priorities that are sustainable, fair, and deliver health outcomes that close health disparities; reduce maternal and child mortality; provide malnourished children with nutritious meals; reduce the incidence of malaria and other disease burdens; increase vaccination and immunization rates; recruit and train more health workers; raise their pay and provide healthcare workers with health insurance and improved service conditions,” he said.

He acknowledged gains made with technical advice, resource mobilisation, and the goodwill of partners and friends.

“Permit me to single out Global Fund for their $160M grant to support the fight against HIV, TB, malaria, and leprosy and for improving health management information systems through digitalization. Also, I want to again thank the World Bank for their grant of $60 million to strengthen health systems in some of the poorest, health-deprived areas of our country. We are doing our part. The government has increased the health care budget and will soon spend in excess of Le70 Billion in infrastructural upgrades of 100% of all major government hospitals across the country, irrespective of region,” he said.

The President concluded by challenging all and sundry to re-imagine the future of health care in the country.

“Let us imagine a future of accessible and affordable quality healthcare for every Sierra Leonean and plan and work on making that happen. As you dialogue during this health summit, let us believe that our shared goals are possible.”

While making his presentation, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Hinga Demby, disclosed that the ministry’s current mission was to transform the health sector from an under-resourced, ill-equipped, and inadequate healthcare delivery system into an adequately resourced and functioning national delivery system that would be affordable and accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable segment of the population.

The Minister continued that, to achieve such dream, all key stakeholders in the socio-economic development space in Sierra Leone and all decision-making actors in the health sector must urgently and collaboratively develop a workable formula to improve service delivery in order to ameliorate the high morbidity and mortality rates, whilst improving accountability and efficiency, increase sustained coverage and uptake of health services, especially during crises.

He further stated that the summit will attract notable international personalities in the health sector who would contribute to the discussions and outcomes.

Dr. Demby stated that, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and its partners identified the health summit as a way to do a deep dive into the issues that impede progress and how to accelerate the achievement of the health-focused SDGs targets and better improve service delivery and health outcomes in Sierra Leone.

He added that, the main objective of the health summit was to provide space and opportunity that will facilitate discussions among the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and its stakeholders, including Health Development Partners, MDAs, NGOs, and beneficiaries to deliberate on key achievements, challenges, opportunities and recommendations to accelerate progress towards the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) 2030 agenda.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Babatunde Ahonsi, in his words, thanked the leadership of the ministry of health for organizing the nation’s health summit which brought together stakeholders to take stock and share perspectives in moving forward the health agenda in Sierra Leone.

He further stated that health should not be a consumption cost, but rather, it should be an investment in building human capital and a smart one, since it was guaranteed to yield huge return in terms of increased productivity.

On behalf of the UN family, he congratulated Sierra Leone, especially the health sector for excellent achievement in health outcomes over the recent years, particularly the reduction of maternal mortality ratio by 30% from 1,165 in 2013 to 717 per 100,000 live birth in 2019 and under-five mortality rate from 156 death per 1,000 live birth to 122 death per, 1,000 live birth.

“We can have no better opportunity than this to work together with the MoHS in the driver’s seat to achieve clarity, consensus, and unity of purpose in coming up with a workable formula for improving health service delivery and transforming the health sector to be fit for purpose towards universal health coverage in sierra Leone by 2030,” he said.