NATCO manager in alleged electricity theft

January 24, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

33-year-old Vijay Sharwa, Manager of NATCO, made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on one count charge to wit illegal abstraction of electricity supply contrary to Section 68 (1) (a) of the National electricity Act No.16 of 2011.

It was alleged that on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at PMD Junction, Wellington, in Freetown, the accused dishonestly abstracted electricity supply.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim S. Mansaray, prosecution witness No.1, Inspector Amadu Wurie Jalloh, attached to the electricity department unit, Criminal Investigations Department (CID ) headquarters, recalled on the of 8th September, 2021.

He said while on duty at CID headquarters, they brought the accused person together with one Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA ) meter.

He said upon the receipt of the meter, the matter was assigned to him for investigation and that the meter was tagged and registered and submitted to the exhibit clerk.

He said he obtained statement from the complainant on the same date, while he and ASP Kamara M.S obtained statement from the accused person.

The said statement of the accused was tendered in court as part of court records as exhibit E1-10.

The witness said on the 9th September, 2021, himself and ASP Kamara M.S charged the accused person with the offence of illegal abstraction of electricity supply.

He said ASP Kamara A.S served as witness while he signed as the recorder of the charge statement which was also tendered in court and marked as exhibit F1-3.

The witness was cross examined by defense counsel R.Johnson.

Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to the 28th January, 2022.