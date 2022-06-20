NASSIT is growing, but we are not, Nasralla tells NASSIT as he urges for investment in the media

In an interface with the members of the forth estate and the management of NASSIT, the president, Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Ahmed Sahid Nasralla laments the condition of the media in Sierra Leone and called on the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) to invest in the media.

“NASSIT is growing, but we are not,” Nasralla lamented, saying media growth should be a concern for NASSIT. The seminar was organized to enlighten media practitioners on how NASSIT operates.

“We have families and we work every day, but the condition that we’re working in is very challenging and so there must be some entity to intervene and help us,” he said, calling for mutually beneficial partnership between NASSIT and the media. Ibrahim Kabba Turay wrote more on this story in last week Monday edition of Concord Times Newspaper.