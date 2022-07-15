NaMED engages Paramount Chiefs on participatory monitoring of projects

By Hassan G. Koroma

The National Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate (NaMED) has engaged Paramount Chiefs (PCs) in Falaba, Koinadugu, Bombali, Tonkolili, and Kono District respectively on Participatory Monitoring of all Government and Donor funded Projects in their various chiefdoms.

The engagement which was held from 4th to 7th July at each district Council Hall seeks to address issues of strategic partnership with local authorities to provide oversight functions and mapping community development for donor and government funded projects in their respective chiefdoms.

Speaking at the engagement workshops, Director General of NaMED, Dr. James Edwin said his office was the idea of President Julius Maada Bio to ensure proper monitoring of all projects in the country to ensure proper, quality and timely project delivery.

He said the only way for effective participatory monitoring of donor projects is to include local authorities especially the PCs who are the custodians of their chiefdoms, adding that it was meant to enlighten PCs in that part of the country to assess projects monitoring strengthen, weaknesses, successes, challenges and also profound ways forward to project implementation strategies in their respective localities.

He reiterated that PCs have knowledge of what obtains in their chiefdoms more than anyone else therefore they are the right people to work with in ensuring that developmental projects in their localities are well delivered at every stage.

He assured that the monitoring is not just about going to in the field, but they are also going to ensure that project work is done according to specifications and also ensure value for money.

All the PCs who spoke on the workshop in their various districts expressed satisfaction that they are included into such a development and pledged their support and commitment to actively participate in monitoring all projects within their various localities.