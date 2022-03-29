Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam: Singapore court rejects Malaysian man’s final appeal against execution





CNN

—



A Singapore court on Tuesday rejected a final appeal by a man sentenced to death for drug trafficking, following a campaign by his lawyers who said the trial violated international laws as the man has intellectual disabilities.

The ruling ends all legal avenues to stop his execution and supporters say he could be hanged within days.

The case has drawn international attention – including from the United Nations, Malaysia’s Prime Minister and British billionaire Richard Branson – and put the city-state’s zero-tolerance drug laws back under scrutiny.

Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, a 34-year-old Malaysian citizen, was arrested in 2009 for bringing 42.7 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010.

…