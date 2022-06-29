NaCOVERC to end operations as Ministry of Health takes over

By Alfred Koroma

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MOHS) has announced in a press release dated 27th June 2022 that it will take over the National COVID19 Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC) on the 1st of July this week, bringing an end to the operation of the COVID19 response team.

NaCOVERC was established by the Government of Sierra Leone after the country confirmed its first case at the end of March 2020. The emergency response team was set up as a strategic measure to provide effective response that tackles the spread of COVID19 infections in Sierra Leone. NaCOVERC was providing direction to DISCOVERC, the emergency response teams in the districts.

Despite closing the pandemic’s special emergency response centre, MOHS says the threat of COVID-19 remains a major concern to Sierra Leone and the world at large.

The Ministry confirmed COVID-19 first case in Sierra Leone on the 30th of March, 2020 after testing positive a 37-year old Sierra Leonean male who had travelled from France.

According to WHO, from 2020 to 27 June 2022, about 7, 693 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sierra Leone with 125 deaths. And as of June 5 this year, a total of 2, 930,408 vaccine doses have been administered.

Globally, 540,923,532 cases have been confirmed including 6,325,785 deaths and a total of 11,963,977,411 COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered, WHO June update.

The public is reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, the MOHS said while encouraging the public to continue wearing face mask, maintain hand hygiene, practice social distancing, and be fully vaccinated.

According to the press statement, the Ministry is taking over the functions of NaCOVERC in response to the global trend of the deadly pandemic.

It is anticipated that COVID-19 services will be seamlessly integrated into our routine healthcare delivery services, the Ministry says, adding that the knowledge and experience acquired; the investment made and the assets available from the COVID-19 response would now be used to not only respond to COVID-19 but to also continue to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

The Ministry says it will maintain national resilience while coordinating and collaborating with all stakeholders, and continue to operate an Incident Management system with an active Situation Room and all the relevant programmatic pillars.

“As we rebuild resilient health systems in the middle of a pandemic, we want to underscore a whole-of-government approach that includes all line-Ministries working with our development partners, and civil society to ensure that all of our pre-pandemic gains in the health sector are not lost,” Dr. Austin Demby, Minister of Health and Sanitation is quoted in the press release.