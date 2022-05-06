NaccED spires school kids through quiz competition

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The National Council for Civic Education and Development (NaCCED), together with Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE),has yesterday held it second annual inter-secondary school quiz competition at the Freetown City Auditorium in Freetown

Ten schools were expected to participate in the competition which included the Freetown Secondary School for Girls (FSSG), June Holst Secondary School, Services Secondary School, Government Kingtom Secondary, Prince of Wales, and Anni Walsh Secondary School, , but only six schools were able to participant.

The objective of the quiz competition was to educate pupils about their civic rights and responsibilities.

Speaking to the Chairman of NaCCED, Kalliu Ibrahim Totangi, he said NaCEED was setup by President Bio to develop a curriculum for the introduction of civic education in schools across the country.

He said since 2018 they have been working with different partners to ensure that they provide books on civic education and that the ministry of basic education has already included civic education into the curriculum.

He added that they have already prepared seven books that will be used by primary school pupils, from class one to six and from JSS one to three.

He said they also wanted to create a culture that would enable pupils to have vast knowledge about their country and other parts of the world.

“The quiz is a platform to assess the level of understanding of school going pupils and to educate them on their basic right as children, and we are also going to extend to various parts in the country,” he said

The director discloses that they started the competition last year during the 60th independence anniversary and that they were able to involve over thirty schools.

He said for this year they were having some problems that’s why they could not do it on Independence Day.

He said they wanted to ensure that they organize the event every year,adding that some of the questions that were asked came from the content of seven books that they prepared for civil education.

Four schools have qualified for the final- Government School Kingtom with 49 points, Anni Walsh Secondary School 45 point, and Prince of Wales Secondary school with 44 point and Freetown Secondary School for Girls with 38.