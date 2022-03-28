36.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, March 28, 2022
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing vows to annihilate opposition forces

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, celebrated with a parade of troops and weapons in the capital, Naypyidaw, for the second year since overthrowing the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021.

Anti-coup protesters came out on streets in Myanmar on Sunday morning carrying signs saying “uproot the fascist military.”

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in his speech rejected any talks with “terrorist” opposition. A five-point peace plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations calls for talks on all sides, but so far has seen little progress.

“I would like to say Tatmadaw will no longer take into account negotiation with the terrorist group and their supporters for killing innocent people … and will annihilate them into an end,” he said.

