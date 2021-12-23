Myanmar jade mine landslide leaves dozens feared dead

Throngs of their families stood on bare, muddy banks on the shores of the lake, as rescue workers in hard hats and hi-vis jackets searched the water in boats after Wednesday’s accident, pictures posted on Facebook by the fire department showed.

One body had been recovered from the scene before rescue operations were called off as night fell, and around 50 people still unaccounted for had likely also died, a fire department official at the scene told Reuters.

“It is so difficult to estimate how many were missing, but we estimate at least 50 missing and they have very little chance of survival,” said Pyae Nyein, captain of Hpakant Township’s fire department.

Kachin Network Development Foundation, a local civil society group involved in the rescue operation, earlier estimated the number missing at around 80 after the waste tore down the slag heap from some 200 feet (60 meters).