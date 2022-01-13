35.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 13, 2022
'My players will give their all against Ivory Coast' …John Keister

By Augustine Ansumana
January 13, 2022

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Leone Stars coach, John Keister is confident his players will give their very best and their all when they face Ivory Coast in their second Group E match at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Keister who saw his men made heroic performance forcing the reigning African champion, Algeria to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday, and to his satisfaction, the gaffer told journalists at a press conference, that they still need to improve.

“My players will give their all as they did today. We know what we need to improve after this match against Algeria. I wouldn’t want us to put pressure on each other. We will go back and continue to work with the same mindset and the same energy,” Keister said.

Augustine Ansumana

