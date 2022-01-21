15.6 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, January 21, 2022
spot_img
HomeLocal
Local

My brother, take your rest

By Concord Times
0
53

By Fidelis Adele

Writing a tribute for brother is not easy. Ehis and I shared the same flat for over 16 years and there was never a dull moment. His sense of humor brought laughter to everybody around. His humility was exemplary, always ready give a helping hand.

The ancient Greek philosopher Epictetus said, “There is only one way to happiness, and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will.” Ehis lived this quote and I will try to live it.

Certainly, your departure is something well beyond the power of our will, for death is an acquired trait, one of the few things that we all must do— although an awful adventure.  As a truly devout Christian, I have no doubts you are resting in the blossom of the Lord. We are consoled because the resurrection morning promises us a reunion with you.

Your wife and daughter will miss you but your good will and legacy will comfort them. My brother, take your rest.

Previous articleEhis Victor Eghobor: We have lost a rare gem
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved