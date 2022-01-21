By Fidelis Adele

Writing a tribute for brother is not easy. Ehis and I shared the same flat for over 16 years and there was never a dull moment. His sense of humor brought laughter to everybody around. His humility was exemplary, always ready give a helping hand.

The ancient Greek philosopher Epictetus said, “There is only one way to happiness, and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will.” Ehis lived this quote and I will try to live it.

Certainly, your departure is something well beyond the power of our will, for death is an acquired trait, one of the few things that we all must do— although an awful adventure. As a truly devout Christian, I have no doubts you are resting in the blossom of the Lord. We are consoled because the resurrection morning promises us a reunion with you.

Your wife and daughter will miss you but your good will and legacy will comfort them. My brother, take your rest.