MRU Bankers Award 2021 presented to ACTB

November 17, 2021

BY Kweku Nelson

Mano River Bankers Award 2021 won by ACTB savings and Loans Limited SL was officially presented to the Chief Executive Officer of ACTB, David Alpha Kamara, during a press conference held at ACTB Brookfield’s Office in Freetown.

Country Representative, African Achiever’s Awards, Abdul Wahab Bangura, highlighted that the purpose of the awards was to recognize relentless efforts of Mano River Banks in transforming, integrating and expanding financial system.

He explained that the recognition should serve as a motivation for ACTB because in December, David Alpha Kamara will attend the African Bankers Awards.

Whiles receiving the awards, the CEO, David Alpha Kamara, noted that the outside border recognition reflects the business relationship that exists between the institution and its customers.

He explained that ACTB was initially established in 2008 as a Trading Limited but in 2017, ACTB was granted licenses from the Central Bank of Sierra Leone. He said that ACTB then became the first credit-only micro finance institution to transition into savings and loans.

He disclosed that at present the Bank has twenty two thousand customers throughout its nine District branches.

David Alpha Kamara stated that the institution’s achievement is an evident that microfinance in Sierra Leone has been victorious in fostering the access to inclusive financial loans. He then dedicated the Awards to ACTB staff, customers and other micro finance banks operating in the country. He disclosed that ACTB has now ventured into rural in order to provide agricultural finances for farmers in rural areas because they are in dire need of financial services.