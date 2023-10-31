MPs frown at councils’ failure to implement development projects

By Jariatu S Bangura

The Parliamentary Committee on Local Government and Community Affairs, chaired By Hon. Musa Fofanah from Kono District, has expressed dissatisfaction over the way and manner in which local councils fail to implement developmental projects in their various localities.

As the committee continued it engagement with various local councils across the country, they discovered that a lot of the councils have not been implementing community development projects for which funds have been allocated,with those implemented no longer in good states.

Members stated that councils should work closely with communities in implementing development for the people and communities they represent rather than leaving the burden on Members of Parliament.

The deputy Committee Chairman, Hon. Edward George, charged that Council’s Sectoral Heads do not in whatever way complement government efforts.

He said most local councils continue to undermine national development, but that the public always continue to cast blames on MPs.

The Committee agreed on stringent action is taken against future defaulters including Chief Administrators (CAs) who sign for funding, but fail to implement intended community projects.